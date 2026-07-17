Telia Q2 Net Income Rises; Reiterates 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Telia Company AB (0H6X.L, TELIA.ST, TELIA1.HE) reported second quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent of 2.23 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.97 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.57 kronor compared to 0.50 kronor. Adjusted EBITDA was 8.4 billion Swedish kronor compared to 8.0 billion kronor, and increased 3.4% like for like primarily driven by a strong development in Sweden. Revenue amounted to 20.7 billion kronor compared to 19.8 billion kronor, and increased 1.8% like for like. Service revenue amounted to 17.8 billion kronor compared to 16.8 billion kronor, and increased 2.8% like for like.

First half adjusted EBITDA amounted to 16.3 billion kronor, and increased 3.6% like for like. Revenue amounted to 40.7 billion kronor, and increased 1.6% like for like driven by mainly Sweden, Lithuania and Latvia. Service revenue amounted to 35.0 billion kronor, and increased 2.5% like for like.

"We are on track to deliver on our full-year outlook and mid-term financial ambitions. We expect lower EBITDA growth in the third quarter, and higher growth in the fourth quarter; this is due to phasing of customer projects, with the underlying business momentum remaining fully intact," said Patrik Hofbauer, CEO.

At last close on Stockholm, shares of Telia were trading at 45.32 kronor, down 1.54%.

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