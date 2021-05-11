Telix and Monrol Expand Alliance to Include Lutetium Supply

MELBOURNE, Australia and ISTANBUL, Turkey, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has entered a global clinical supply agreement with Istanbul-based Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. (Monrol) for no carrier added (NCA) lutetium-177 (177Lu), a key therapeutic isotope used in Telix’s portfolio of Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR) products.



This new activity expands an existing master services and distribution agreement concluded with Monrol in 2019 to support the ZIRCON Phase III trial of Telix’s TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) investigational product for imaging of renal cell carcinoma with positron emission tomography (PET). Under the terms of the agreement, Monrol will supply 177Lu, for clinical and commercial use, in support of Telix’s drug development programs.

Telix CEO Christian Behrenbruch stated, "Monrol is a leading nuclear medicine company in the countries in which it operates and has proven to be a reliable isotope supply, manufacturing, and distribution partner during the course of the ZIRCON study. We are pleased to expand our validated and trusted collaboration to include the supply of lutetium, an important radioisotope with broad utility in the treatment of human cancers.”

Monrol General Manager Aydin Küçük added, "Since we started collaborating with Telix in 2019, the Company has continued its rapid growth and is now recognized as a leading global company in the radiopharmaceutical field. We are very pleased to be working with Telix to supply 177Lu in support of Telix’s mission to help patients with cancer live longer, better quality lives.”

Telix expects to use Monrol 177Lu, both for the pending STARLITE Phase II (177Lu-DOTA-girentuximab for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma) and ProstACT Phase III (177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer) studies. Telix and Monrol will also validate the use of Monrol’s 177Lu production to support the commercial roll-out of Telix’s products in Monrol’s commercial territories, subject to completion of clinical studies and the relevant regulatory approvals.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

About Eczacibasi-Monrol

Eczacibasi Monrol Nuclear Products Co. is a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of radiopharmaceutical products globally. Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, Eczacibasi Monrol has 300 employees, and manufacturing facilities in 6 countries. Monrol exports a broad spectrum of high-quality nuclear medicine products to more than 40 countries around the world. For more information visit www.monrol.com