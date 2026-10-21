Telix Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A40FCQ / ISIN: US87961M1053

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21.10.2026 04:44:07

Telix Pharma Reports 19% Q3 Revenue Growth, Reaffirms FY2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TLX), a commercial-stage company, reported a 19% increase in group revenue and highlighted key operational achievements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Telix Pharmaceuticals develops targeted theranostics aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients. The company's commercial portfolio is led by precision imaging products, including Illuccix and Gozellix, both gallium-68 PSMA PET imaging agents for prostate cancer, as well as Pixclara, an FDA-approved imaging agent for evaluating gliomas.

For the third quarter of 2026, Group revenue improved 19% to $245 million from $206 million in the prior year.

Precision Medicine revenue increased 30% to $201 million from $155 million over the prior year, driven by both Gozellix and Illuccix, the company said.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, Telix reiterated its revenue guidance of $950 million to $970 million and said revenue is tracking toward the upper end of the range.

Under third-quarter operational highlights, the company said it administered the first commercial doses of recently approved Pixclara for glioma imaging in September 2026.

The Phase III BiPASS study evaluating pre-biopsy prostate cancer detection completed enrollment during the quarter.

TLX has traded between $6.28 and $13.11 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $11.16, up 3.91%.

In the overnight market, TLX is up 0.81% at $11.25.

For more biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com.

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