Telix Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Richard Valeix as EMEA President

MELBOURNE, Australia and HERSTAL, Belgium, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that Mr. Richard Valeix has joined the Telix executive leadership team in the role of President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Richard joins Telix with approximately twenty years of pharmaceutical industry experience, including radiopharmaceuticals, gained in senior executive leadership roles across a broad range of therapeutic product areas. Prior to joining Telix, Richard worked at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis Company where he served for seven years in the roles of General Manager for France, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, and Global Head of Marketing and Sales. Earlier in his career, Richard held senior sales, marketing and strategy roles at Ipsen and Roche, where he gained extensive experience in European market access, reimbursement, regulatory affairs and commercial launch planning for first-in-class products.

Richard holds a Pharmacist diploma from the Pharmaceutical University Marseille (France), a Master’s degree in Management gained from the ESC Business School Marseille, and has completed the International Marketing Program from INSEAD, Paris (France).

Telix Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, "I am delighted to welcome Richard to Telix’s executive leadership team. Richard brings to the Company extensive experience and a proven track record in successfully launching practice-changing radiopharmaceuticals in the diverse EMEA market. Richard’s broad commercial skill-set and his prior experience are uniquely aligned to Telix’s European commercial launch preparation for the prostate cancer imaging product Illuccix®, and the broader product pipeline that will follow.”

Mr. Valeix added, "Telix has made rapid progress in only a short period of time to develop an exciting portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets that address significant unmet needs in oncology. Having joined Telix, I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the promise of nuclear medicine and ultimately improve outcomes for patients living with cancer.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter @TelixPharma and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

