Telix Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A40FCQ / ISIN: US87961M1053
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21.07.2026 07:41:12
Telix Pharmaceuticals Q2 Revenue Climbs Boosted By Precision Medicine Business
(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX), a radiopharmaceutical company, reported a rise in revenue for the second quarter, helped by the increased revenue from the precision medicine business.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company posted revenue of $247 million, higher than $204 million in the same period last year. Revenue from the precision medicine business stood at $202 million as against the prior year's $155 million.
Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue and other income of over $1 billion, with revenue tracking in line with the upper end of fiscal 2026 guidance of $950 million to $970 million, and $40 million non-refundable other income from Regeneron.
For fiscal 2026, Telix now projects research and development expenditure of $230 million to $270 million, higher than the earlier guidance of $200 million to $240 million.
For fiscal 2025, the company had posted revenue of $803.8 million, with an investment of $157.1 million in research and development.
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