SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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15.06.2026 19:31:00
Tell the SEC: Individual Investors Deserve More Information, Not Less
At the start of the century, The Motley Fool community helped change federal securities law.When the SEC proposed Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) – requiring companies to stop feeding material information to Wall Street analysts before sharing it with the general public, including everyday investors like us Fools – institutional money fought back hard. The big firms liked the arrangement just fine. Individual investors needed a champion.The Motley Fool mobilized its community. The SEC received the largest volume of public comment letters it had seen to that point. Sixty-five percent of those letters came from Fools. SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt personally visited Fool HQ afterward. Reg FD passed. Chairman Levitt later said, "Two-thirds of our letters came from Fools. Without them, Reg FD would not have happened."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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