Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
|
13.02.2026 12:25:54
Tell us: are you expecting to give or receive an inheritance?
We want to hear from people about how inheritance plays a role in their lives, whether they are giving, receiving or expecting nothing at allLast November, ahead of G20 meetings in Johannesburg, South Africa, economists warned in a report that more than $70tn (£53tn) of inherited wealth will pass down the generations across the world over the next decade, significantly widening inequality.Meanwhile, changes to UK inheritance tax rules, including reforms to business and agricultural tax breaks, have prompted some families to reconsider how and when they pass on assets. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
