Tell us: are you struggling to pay your telecoms bills?
We’d like to hear from people in the UK about how the cost of living crisis is affecting their ability to pay telecoms billsAs the cost of living crisis continues to bite, nearly six million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile, landline and broadband bills.The squeeze has already forced many to cut back on essentials such as food and clothes, cancel or change a service or miss payments to be able to afford their telecoms bills. Continue reading...
