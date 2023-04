Tell us: Have you been affected by insolvencies of UK home builders?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We’d like to hear from people in the UK whose building contractor went bankrupt, and from insolvent business owners in the construction sector While the UK construction sector grew by 1.3% in the final quarter of 2022, a report warned in January that a “perfect storm” of factors could lead to more than 6,000 company insolvencies in the UK construction sector this year, and that over 100 firms in the sector could collapse each week.We’re interested to hear from people who have been affected by insolvencies of UK home builder businesses. Continue reading...