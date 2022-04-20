|
20.04.2022 14:07:45
Tell us: have you been served with eviction in the UK?
We would like to hear from people who have been served with an eviction notice in the last few yearsTheresa May said she would ban “no-fault” section 21 evictions three years ago, but currently they remain in place. Evictions jumped again last year – after the pandemic eviction ban ended on 31 May – with possession claims rocketing 42% from October to December on the previous quarter.There are fears 66,000 more people could be made homeless by 2024. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!