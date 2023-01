Tell us: have you experienced trouble booking a driving test in the UK?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We’d like to hear from people who have had issues booking a driving test We would like to hear from people who are learning to drive and have experienced trouble booking a test.For several days in December 2022 into 10 January 2023, driving instructors who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union took strike action over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms. Continue reading...