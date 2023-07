Tell us: have you had a UK bank close your account?

We are interested in hearing about how ‘debanking’ incidents affect people’s lives following the resignation of NatWest’s chief executive after Farage rowFollowing the the resignation of NatWest chief executive Alison Rose due to a row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts with the private bank Coutts, we want to hear about people’s experiences of losing their bank accounts.If you are in the UK and have been ‘debanked’, tell us about the circumstances around it and how it affected you. Did you have difficulties opening a new account? What did you do? What was the impact on your life and finances? Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel