Tell us: have you returned goods after buying them online?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We would like to hear about your online shopping habits and how they might have changed since the pandemicNow the UK has returned to working in the office and attending colleges, universities and schools in person, shopping habits are also changing. Shoppers are buying more in stores, less online, and sending back more items they have bought online as they are not suitable or don’t fit.How often do you return online goods? Are you sending back more items? Have you returned to your online shopping habits before the pandemic or is there another reason you are sending back items? Continue reading...