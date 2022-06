Tell us: how are you being affected by the UK staff shortages in care?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We’d like to hear from NHS and social care workers, patients and their relatives about the impacts of shortagesNearly 9,000 people in England were waiting for home care services at the beginning of this year, according to figures obtained by the Observer, amid an acute staffing shortage in social care. And we’d like to find out more about the impact of staff shortages now.The shortage of care workers means hospitals are unable to discharge a number of patients who need care in the community, intensifying pressure on the NHS. Continue reading...