Tell us: how do you remember the electricity blackouts in Britain in the 1970s?

We’re interested in people’s memories of the power cuts in the UK during the early 1970sBusinesses and consumers could face blackouts this winter under government crisis plans as concerns grow over power supplies, it has emerged. We’d like to hear from people who have experienced the electricity blackouts across Britain in the early 1970s. The prime minister, at the time, Edward Heath was engaged in a political battle over industrial action with the National Union of Mineworkers which led to energy blackouts in homes and workplaces. Continue reading...