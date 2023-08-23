|
23.08.2023 14:09:34
Tell us: how is your life affected by working in the UK’s gig economy?
We want to speak to workers on zero-hours contracts in the UK about their experiences of insecure employmentThe number of workers in insecure work in the UK has risen over the last decade, with black and minority ethnic (BME) workers disproportionately affected.We want to speak to people in the UK who work in the gig economy and on zero-hours contracts. We’re particularly keen to hear from app-based workers, like those working for Deliveroo, Bolt or Uber. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
