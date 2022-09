Tell us: how would a stamp duty cut affect you?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We would like to hear from first time buyers and others who would be affected by a cut in the property transaction taxThe government is expected to announce that it will cut stamp duty in order to help offset a potential slowdown in the housing market as interest rates rise. However, analysts have warned that this measure would create a housing bubble that does little to benefit first-time buyers.We would like to hear your views on the stamp duty cut. We’re particularly interested in hearing from first time buyers – how will it affect you? Continue reading...