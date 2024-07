Tell us: if you’ve booked a last minute summer holiday, share why and where you are going

We’re keen to hear from people why they have waited to book their summer holiday this year, and what destinations they will be travelling toAs extreme weather may have contributed to the rise in late bookings reported by the holiday firm Jet2 this summer, with many Britons making arrangements for last minute getways, we’d like to know where people are going.If you have booked a last minute holiday this summer or are about to, tell us where you’re headed and why you’ve waited until now to book. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian