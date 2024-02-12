|
12.02.2024 12:51:50
Tell us: what are your memories of The Body Shop?
We want to hear from people about their favourite things about the cosmetics store as it’s set to appoint administratorsThe skincare and cosmetics retailer the Body Shop has been a fixture of UK high streets since the 1970s, with more than 200 stores in the UK.But administrators are likely to be appointed with job losses and significant store closures expected, according to Sky News. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tell S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tell S.A.
|17,50
|1,16%