Tell us: what’s your experience with buy now, pay later schemes in the UK?

We want to hear from people using companies like Klarna and Clearpay and if they worry about debt issuesBuy no, pay later schemes like Klarna and Clearpay have surged in recent years, with people in the UK spending £5.6bn in the first six months of 2022 alone.A YouGov poll commissioned by anti-debt charity StepChange in 2021 found that 49% of people of those with a BNPL loan find it difficult to keep up with household bills and credit repayments. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel