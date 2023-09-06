|
06.09.2023 11:39:38
Tell us your experiences of ‘skimpflation’ and ‘shrinkflation’
We would like to hear your stories of skimpflation and shrinkflation from recent monthsUK consumers are suffering from a bout of “skimpflation”, as manufacturers downgrade the ingredients in certain food and drink products.Have you noticed a reduction in quality or size of products while shopping? Tell us what you’ve spotted below. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!