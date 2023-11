Tell us your experiences of long call centre waiting times

As call centre waiting times are on the rise, we would like to hear about your experiences of being kept on holdMany of us have been there – on hold to a call centre and being told that our call is very important but that there are currently unprecedented call volumes. It could be your insurance company, a shop, or even your local council – call centre waiting times are soaring.Do you have experience of being kept on hold for an unreasonably long time? Maybe you work in a call centre and see it from the inside and know why waiting times are rising? If so we would like to hear from you. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel