Tell us your experiences with TransPennine Express

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We would like to hear about your experiences with the train operator – and your views on its potential contract renewalTransPennine Express trains had the worst performance of any rail operator in the UK in March, with almost 1,000 trains fully or partly cancelled.The train operator is owned by the First Group and its contract is due for renewal on 28 May, but MPs and metro mayors have called on the government to take TPE back into public ownership. Continue reading...