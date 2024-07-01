01.07.2024 11:35:00

Tellurian Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) is a high-risk growth stock that only the most aggressive investors should be looking at. Much of the enthusiasm for the stock comes from the fact that it is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility. Much of the risk comes from the fact that it won't be operational until at least 2028.Uncertainty about the company has led to the stock losing about 40% of its value over the last year alone, and far larger losses when compared to its all-time highs.How should investors approach Tellurian stock: Buy, sell, or hold?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tellurian Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tellurian Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen