Telstra Group H1 Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend; Raises Share Buyback To A$1.25 Bln

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications company, Telstra Group Limited (TTRAF) reported profit attributable to shareholders of A$1.124 billion or 9.9 cents per share, up from A$1.027 billion or 8.9 cents per share a year ago.

Additionally, Telstra increased its on-market share buyback to up to A$1.25 billion from the A$1 billion announced in August 2025. The expanded buyback will be conducted during the financial year 2026.

Cash EPS was 14 cents, up 20%.

EBIT grew to A$2.016 billion compared with A$1.846 billion

EBITDA increased to A$4.449 billion from A$4.248 billion, while EBITDAaL was A$4.162 billion, up from A$3.966 billion.

Total income rose slightly to A$11.845 billion from A$11.823 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 10.5 cents per share, up 10.5% from last year.