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WKN: 918447 / ISIN: CA87971M1032

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03.11.2026 11:52:37

TELUS Announces Ratification Of New Collective Agreement By Unionized Workers

(RTTNews) - TELUS announced that team members represented by the Telecommunications Workers Union, United Steelworkers Local 1944 bargaining unit have ratified the new agreement reached by the parties earlier this month. This new agreement will apply to more than 3,000 TELUS team members nationally. The ratification of the new collective agreement comes five months before the existing contract expires next March.

The new contract will provide total wage increases of 12.25%, and also will ensure stability of pensions and benefits, improve job protections related to redeployment of work, establish new limitations on GPS tracking of workers and institute new commitments related to possible reshoring of work.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, TELUS shares are down 0.55 percent to $9.00.

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