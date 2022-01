Temenos Launches Industry’s First AI-Driven Buy-Now-Pay-Later Banking Service on the Temenos Banking Cloud

GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the launch of its Buy-Now-Pay-Later banking service. This offering will open up new revenue opportunities for banks and fintechs, help them reach new markets and cement their relationships with both consumers and merchants through alternative credit products. Temenos BNPL, combined with patented Explainable AI, can help banks create ethically-driven lending programs by providing transparency