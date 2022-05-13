Temper Your 2022 Expectations for Big 5 Sporting Goods

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) is a relatively small sports retailer, with a market cap of around $300 million. It had an incredible year in 2021, as people flocked to its stores in the search for "something to do" during the pandemic and after social distancing rules were eased.Investors reacted as you might expect, bidding up the shares. Now things are starting to come back down to Earth.In 2021, Big 5 Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.16 billion, up from $1.04 billion in 2020. Helping to drive that number was an incredible same-store sales gain of 13.9%. What makes these numbers even more impressive is that 2020 was a year that included a 53rd week, so 2021's results not only beat 2020 but did it with seven fewer selling days. That's an impressive feat for a retailer.Continue reading