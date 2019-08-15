Temperature Management Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Management Market by Product (Surface & Intravascular System - Warming & Cooling), Application (Perioperative, Acute Care, Newborn Care), Medical Specialties (Pediatric, Orthopedic) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The temperature management market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2024 from USD 2.6 billion in 2019, at CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures. The growing number of contracts and agreements between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is restraining the growth of this market.



The temperature management market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe. The large share of this regional segment is mainly due to the large volume of surgical procedures performed in North American countries. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing demand for aesthetic and medical surgeries, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and CNS disorders, government efforts to increase access to elective surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructures are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific temperature management market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Temperature Management Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Product

4.3 North America: Market, By Country & Product (2018)

4.4 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Incidence of Chronic Conditions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Intravascular Temperature Management Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Contracts and Agreements Between Market Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sustainability of Players in the Highly Competitive Market



6 Temperature Management Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patient Warming Systems

6.2.1 Surface Warming Systems

6.2.1.1 Convective Warming Systems

6.2.1.1.1 Rising Adoption of Convective Warming Systems Among Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

6.2.1.2 Conductive Warming Systems

6.2.1.2.1 Conductive Warming is A Safe, Inexpensive, and Effective Method for Warming Patients During Perioperative Procedures

6.2.2 Intravascular Warming Systems

6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements are Driving the Growth of the Intravascular Warming Devices Market

6.2.3 Warming Accessories

6.3 Patient Cooling Systems

6.3.1 Surface Cooling Systems

6.3.1.1 Risk of Overshoot and Skin Lesion & Burns are Limiting the Use of These Systems

6.3.2 Intravascular Cooling Systems

6.3.2.1 Increased Precision of Operating in Smaller Temperature Range is Driving the Adoption of These Systems

6.3.3 Cooling Accessories



7 Temperature Management Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Perioperative Care

7.2.1 Operating Rooms

7.2.1.1 Operating Rooms Dominate the Market for Perioperative Care

7.2.2 Postoperative Care Units

7.2.2.1 Need to Monitor Hypothermia in Surgical Patients Drives Demand for Temperature Management in Postoperative Care

7.2.3 Preoperative Care Units

7.3 Acute Care

7.3.1 Intensive Care Units

7.3.1.1 Increasing Admissions and Growing Prevalence of Life-Threatening Diseases are Driving Market Growth

7.3.2 Emergency Rooms

7.3.2.1 Rising Number of ER Visits is Driving the Growth of This Segment

7.3.3 Coronary Care Units

7.3.3.1 Risks Associated With the Use of Intravascular Temperature Management have Affected Its Adoption in Coronary Care

7.3.4 Burn Centers

7.3.4.1 Severe Effects of Hypothermia on Burn Victims Necessitate Temperature Management Measures

7.3.5 Neurological Care Units

7.3.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Alzheimer's, Stroke, and Other Neurological Diseases has Supported Market Growth

7.3.6 Cath Labs

7.3.6.1 High Incidence of Cardiac Arrests Supports Demand for Temperature Management in Cath Labs

7.4 Newborn Care

7.4.1 Delivery Suites

7.4.1.1 High Birth Rate in Developing Regions is A Key Growth Driver in This Segment

7.4.2 Neonatal Intensive Care Units

7.4.2.1 High Neonatal Death Rate has Bolstered Demand for Temperature Management

7.4.3 Postnatal Wards

7.4.3.1 Recommendations for Postnatal Care have Contributed to Market Growth

7.5 Other Applications



8 Temperature Management Market, By Medical Specialty

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Surgery

8.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast, Lung, and Colorectal Cancers and a Large Number of General Surgeries Performed to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Cardiology

8.3.1 High Incidence of Cardiac Arrests is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

8.4 Neurology

8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injuries, Stroke, and Tumors to Support Market Growth

8.5 Pediatrics

8.5.1 Increasing Focus on Reducing Infant Mortality is Supporting the Growth of This Market Segment

8.6 Thoracic Surgery

8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lung Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Temperature Management Systems

8.7 Orthopedic Surgery

8.7.1 Orthopedic Surgery Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.8 Other Medical Specialties



9 Temperature Management Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Various Chronic Diseases Will Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Large Number of Inpatient Surgical Procedures in the UK Driving the Market Growth

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Demand for Patient Warming Devices is Increasing in Perioperative Care in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Strong Healthcare System in France Will Create Growth Opportunities

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Growing Medical Tourism and Availability of Low-Cost Treatment has Contributed to Market Growth in APAC

9.5 Rest of the World



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Company Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Ecolab

GE Healthcare

Gentherm Incorporated

Geratherm Medical AG

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC

Medtronic PLC

Smiths Medical

Stryker Corporation

The 37company (The Surgical Company)

Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr3dig

