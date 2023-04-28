Tempest Announces Positive Results From Phase 1b/2 Trial Of TPST-1120 In Hepatocellular Cancer

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) Friday announced positive early results from a global randomized Phase 1b/2 clinical study of its TPST-1120 demonstrated clinically-meaningful improvement in multiple categories. The company said the trial combined TPST-1120, a small molecule PPAR? antagonist, with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in a randomized comparison to atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. The addition of TPST-1120 resulted in a clinically meaningful improvement in both confirmed and unconfirmed RECIST responses.

TPST-1120 was well tolerated, with safety data consistent with the control regimen. The study was conducted in clinical collaboration with F. Hoffman La-Roche.

Tempest expects the full data set to be presented by Roche at a medical meeting at a later date. ORR was determined by RECIST v1.1, and confirmed responses included at least two scans.

Stephen Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest said, "These randomized data in first-line HCC are exciting and support the promise of TPST-1120 as an active small molecule for patients."