Tempest Contracts with Highmark to Increase Access to Digital Alcohol Recovery Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest today announced a formal agreement with Highmark, one of America's leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Under the agreement, Highmark members can now access Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) treatment through Tempest. Highmark members can access Tempest's clinically proven alcohol recovery platform which, studies show , helped members reduce the number of drinks consumed on a typical drinking day by 66 percent and reduce the severity of anxiety and depression symptoms by 25 percent. The announcement comes amid Dry January , a public health campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January as a potential path toward sober living.

While more than 65 million Americans fit the criteria for excessive drinking, only one million or 2% of them receive treatment for their disorder.

Tempest offers intensive treatment that incorporates behavioral therapy, positive psychology, mindfulness and meditation, trauma-informed care, and an always-on community of professionals, including accountability coaches, subject matter experts, and clinical advisors, as well as peers for constant support.

About Tempest

Tempest was founded in 2014 to provide holistic, shame-free, and clinically-proven digital recovery care to anyone who wants to change their relationship with alcohol. Tempest provides high quality, culturally competent care for the 65 million Americans who meet the criteria for problem drinking or alcohol use disorder (AUD) through its innovative care model. A modern and empowering alternative to traditional recovery options, In 2021, Tempest was ranked by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative wellness companies in America. Tempest has partnerships with top health-focused companies including Alma, Benepass, Gympass, Healthline, TalkSpace, Verywell Mind, and Violet, and is backed by Maveron, 14W, Slow Ventures, Female Founders Fund, AlleyCorp and Refactor. Learn more at jointempest.com.

