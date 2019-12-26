26.12.2019 14:33:00

Tempest in a Teapot: 5 Cybersecurity Storms Brewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain, 5G data networks, Amazon Echo's. Is there anything that technology doesn't control in our daily lives? As the number of new platforms and enhanced capabilities surges, so too does the risk of attacks. 

This new "digital industrial revolution" turned the global economy into a treasure trove of personal data ripe for the hackers' picking. Recently, the U.S. has experienced cyberattacks that target healthcare companies, social media platforms, and even political organizations. According to IBM, cybercrime has become 'the greatest threat to every profession, every industry, every company in the world." The most frustrating part? The hacker's tactics are constantly evolving and adapting.

With all of this in mind, the editorial staff at FitSmallBusiness.com evaluated the 5 most dangerous cybersecurity threats to watch for in 2020. The digital business publication assessed a wide range of research and data - and considered the following industries: government, healthcare, telecom, and social media. In this way, they were able to determine which sectors are most vulnerable to hackers.

While the list can be found below, the full report is available HERE.

The Greatest Cybersecurity Threats Targeting Your Business in 2020:

  • Corrupting Government 
  • Exposing Healthcare 
  • Breaching Social 
  • Targeting New Tech
  • Hacking Your Home

    • "With this study, we wanted to be as people-focused as possible," says Michael De Medeiros, Special Projects Editor, FitSmallBusiness. "Cybercriminal tactics evolve with the technology that they target. It's imperative for individuals and small business owners, alike, to be wary of what's changing and how to stay ahead of the curve."

    About FitSmallBusiness.com:

    With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 3 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners.  Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business. 

    For more information on this list and this topic, please contact James McEnrue, 231526@email4pr.com, (551) 697-0766.

    Media contact:
    Sarah Johnson
    231526@email4pr.com
    (917) 864-6355

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempest-in-a-teapot-5-cybersecurity-storms-brewing-300979053.html

    SOURCE FitSmallBusiness.com

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    ATX geht mit kleinem Aufschlag in die Feiertagspause -- DAX schließt vor Weihnachten schwächer
    Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor Weihnachten freundlich zu. Der DAX verbuchte dagegen geringe Abgaben.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB