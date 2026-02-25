Tempest Therapeutics Aktie

Tempest Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From TPST-2003 Study, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Wednesday announced clinical data from the ongoing REDEEM-1 Phase 1/2a trial evaluating TPST-2003, a CD19/BCMA dual-targeting CAR-T therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Patients in the trial experienced no Grade three or higher cytokine release syndrome. Meanwhile, one patient treated at the highest dose level experienced low-grade immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome.

The company added that the results of the ongoing REDEEM-1 study are consistent with prior clinical results, including a 24-patient Phase 1/2 IIT, which showed overall response rate of 100 percent, and complete response rate of 89.5 percent.

Tempest plans to present the complete results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a REDEEM-1 study, as well as updated data from the Phase 1/2 IIT, in 2026.

Based on data generated so far, the company intends to submit a U.S. IND application and, subject to clearance, initiate a U.S. registrational study of TPST-2003 in 2026.

In the pre-market, Tempest's stock is trading at $2.4, down 3.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

