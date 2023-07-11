Temporary and Contract Employees to Be Celebrated During National Staffing Employee Week 2023

Nationwide Events to Take Place From Sept. 11 to Sept. 17

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association is proud to announce that in 2023 National Staffing Employee Week, the annual celebration that honors the invaluable contributions of temporary and contract employees in the staffing industry across the nation, will be taking place Sept. 11 through Sept. 17.

National Staffing Employee Week honors the contributions of temporary and contract workers in the United States

During National Staffing Employee Week, local associations and industry partners will organize a series of events and activities aimed at honoring and recognizing the valuable contributions and achievements of temporary and contract employees.

The week kicks off with the official announcement of the 2024 National Staffing Employee of the Year, along with All-Stars identified in major economic sectors, on the ASA YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

"National Staffing Employee Week is a time for the staffing, recruiting, and talent solutions industry to celebrate the millions of outstanding temporary and contract employees who—every day—contribute to American productivity and the overall economic well-being of our economy," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "During the second week of September, we invite all businesses, organizations, and staffing firms across the country to recognize the temporary and contract workers who are making a difference in their organizations."

Last year, U.S. staffing and recruiting companies hired a total of 14.6 million temporary and contract employees in nearly every industry in the labor market.

More information on National Staffing Employee Week, and the National Staffing Employee of the Year, can be found at americanstaffing.net.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

Contact:

Megan Sweeney

202-747-4450

msweeney@amercianstaffing.net

