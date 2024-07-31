|
01.08.2024 00:00:00
Temporary fee reduction for EURO STOXX 50® End-of-Day Index Options to enable better access
We are excited to announce that, as part of our commitment to enhance access to trading and risk management, Eurex will be implementing a significant reduction in transaction fees for the EURO STOXX 50® End-of-Day Index Options (OEXP). This fee reduction will be effective from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2025. The fee reduction specifically targets A-Accounts, meaning accounts for client transactions, and will cover transactions executed via the order book, Trade Entry Services (TES), and Eurex EnLight. By temporarily lowering these fees, Eurex aims to provide traders with more cost-effective opportunities to engage in the market, particularly those utilizing end-of-day trading strategies. Product name Product ID Currency Execution Type Accounts Standard Fee per Contract (contract volume ≤ threshold) Reduced Free per Contract (contract volume >threshold) Threshold (number of contracts) EURO STOXX 50® End-of-Day Index Options OEXP EUR Order book A 0.36 0.20 0.18 0.10 3,000 EurexEnLight A 0.36 0.20 0.18 0.10 3,000 TES A 0.36 0.20 0.18 0.10 3,000Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit
