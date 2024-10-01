Mothercare PLC ("Mothercare” or the "Company”) has today requested a temporary suspension of the trading in its shares on AIM, pending the publication of its audited full year results for the period to 30 March 2024 ("Audited Results”).

Pursuant to Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"), the Company is required to publish its Audited Results by 30 September 2024. The Company is in the final stages of entering into definitive arrangements to refinance its financing facilities with its existing lender alongside the monetisation of certain IP assets, which together would fundamentally recapitalise Mothercare, reducing the net indebtedness and the ongoing cash financing costs of the Company. The Company has been preparing its Audited Results with its auditors, taking into account these matters. Given recent delays the Company is now targeting the publication of the 2024 Audited Accounts in the next few weeks following the conclusion of the audit.

The Company confirms that it expects to report Audited Results in line with existing guidance set out in the trading statement of 10 May 2024, and the company confirms that the trends outlined in that statement – including the challenges facing our Middle Eastern operations – remains broadly unchanged into the new financial year.

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 1 October 2024, pending publication of its Audited Results. Suspension from trading is expected to be lifted in due course with the publication of the Audited Results