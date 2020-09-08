Tempur Sealy Deepens its Commitment to Sustainability Efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced multiple initiatives to further reduce its global environmental footprint. The Company has committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. and European Tempur-Pedic and Sealy manufacturing operations beginning this year. Tempur Sealy will source the renewable energy certificates ("RECs") from wind farms across the U.S. and will be the largest bedding manufacturer in the world to purchase RECs sufficient to power the vast majority of its operations.

Additionally, Tempur Sealy provided an update on its investment in solar power technology for its largest mattress manufacturing operation located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While the 2020 completion date has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, Tempur Sealy remains committed to this initiative and now expects to complete the installation of the solar panel technology in the first half of 2021. The solar panels are expected to generate enough renewable energy to power all of Tempur Sealy's Albuquerque mattress assembly lines.

Finally, Tempur Sealy announced that it is committed to achieving zero landfill waste for its U.S. and European manufacturing operations by the end of 2022. Currently, over 90% of process by-products, packaging and other materials from Tempur Sealy U.S. and European operations are recycled or used in energy generation. This zero-landfill initiative will increase that amount to 100%.

Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson commented, "We are thrilled to announce our expanded sustainability initiatives. The actions we are taking to drive increased renewable energy usage and reduce our waste across our global organization are furthering our long-term commitment of reducing our environmental footprint. I am proud our teams remain committed to ensuring we are improving the environment while we simultaneously manage vast efforts around rapid business growth in a changing world."

About the Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world's largest bedding manufacturer. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

