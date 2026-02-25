Tempus AI Aktie

Tempus AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40EDP / ISIN: US88023B1035

25.02.2026 03:48:25

Tempus AI Inc Q4 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI Inc (TEM) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$54.17 million, or -$0.30 per share. This compares with -$13.01 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tempus AI Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$7.34 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.0% to $367.21 million from $200.68 million last year.

Tempus AI Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$54.17 Mln. vs. -$13.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.30 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $367.21 Mln vs. $200.68 Mln last year.

The company is providing FY26 revenue guidance of approximately $1.59 billion.

