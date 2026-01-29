TEN Holdings Shares Jump 21%

(RTTNews) - TEN Holdings, Inc. (XHLD) shares surged on Thursday, rising 20.93 percent, or $0.53, to $3.08, despite the absence of any company-specific news to explain the move.

The stock opened sharply higher at $4.27 after a previous close of $2.55 and traded between $3.00 and $4.54 during the session. TEN Holdings was last bid at $3.07 with an ask of $3.12.

Trading volume spiked to about 36.22 million shares, well above the average volume of 2.47 million. The stock's 52-week range stands at $1.05 to $128.10.