Ten-year fixed-rate UK mortgages ‘are now incredible value’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As rates on shorter-term loans increase, longer-term deals look more attractiveLocking into a 10-year fixed -rate mortgage used to come at a considerable cost but as interest rates on shorter-term home loans have edged up, the price of a decade’s worth of certainty has fallen.This week the best two-year fixed-rate mortgages had a rate of 2.54% for those borrowing 60% of the property’s value, while five-year deals were at 2.64% and the best 10-year rate was 2.73%. Continue reading...