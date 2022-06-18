|
18.06.2022 08:00:10
Ten-year fixed-rate UK mortgages ‘are now incredible value’
As rates on shorter-term loans increase, longer-term deals look more attractiveLocking into a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage used to come at a considerable cost but as interest rates on shorter-term home loans have edged up, the price of a decade’s worth of certainty has fallen.This week the best two-year fixed-rate mortgages had a rate of 2.54% for those borrowing 60% of the property’s value, while five-year deals were at 2.64% and the best 10-year rate was 2.73%. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!