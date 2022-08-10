Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 19:26:00

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.755 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

Last month, the Treasury sold $33 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.960 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of three-year notes also attracted above average demand.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's auction of $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

