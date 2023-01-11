11.01.2023 19:11:42

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.575 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $32 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.625 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted well above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen