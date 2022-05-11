11.05.2022 19:05:23

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $36 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.943 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

Last month, the Treasury sold $34 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.720 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $45 billion worth of three-year notes attracted well above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

