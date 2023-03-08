|
08.03.2023 19:11:41
Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday that this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.
The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.985 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.
The Treasury sold $35 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.613 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen drücken Stimmung: Dow fester -- ATX leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Handelsverlauf ins Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen.