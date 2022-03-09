09.03.2022 19:19:20

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $34 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.920 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.

The Treasury sold $37 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.904 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $48 billion worth of three-year notes also attracted slightly below average demand.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, reporting the results of this month's auction of $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

