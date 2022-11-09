09.11.2022 19:24:41

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Well Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted well below average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.140 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.23.

Last month, the Treasury sold $32 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.930 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX stieg nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street zeichnet sich eine Rally ab. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen