Ten-Year Yield Jumps To Highest Closing Level In A Month

(RTTNews) - After closing roughly flat for two straight days, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 7.2 basis points to 4.208 percent.

With the sizeable increase on the day, the ten-year yield reached its highest closing level in over a month.

The weakness among treasuries came as a rebound by the price of crude oil added to recent concerns about the outlook for inflation.

Crude for April delivery has surged by nearly 5 percent on the day after plummeting by almost 12 percent during Tuesday's session.

Treasuries saw continued weakness after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in February after rising by 0.2 percent in January. The growth matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in February after increasing by 0.3 percent in January, which was also in line with estimates.

The report also said the annual rates of growth by both consumer prices and core consumer prices were unchanged from the previous month at 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

While the data was largely viewed as old news due to the recent spike in energy prices, the sticky annual rates of growth may have added to recent concerns.

