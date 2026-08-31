31.08.2026 21:24:57

Ten-Year Yield Jumps To Highest Closing Level Since January 2025

(RTTNews) - Extending the weakness seen during last Friday's session, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, advanced 3.8 basis points to 4.758 percent.

The ten-year yield added to the 4.8 basis point jump seen in the previous session, reaching its highest closing level since early January 2025.

The continued weakness among treasuries came amid concerns about a re-escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East following a period of relative calm.

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Iran traded strikes for the first time in over a month, contributing to a jump in crude oil prices.

U.S. crude oil futures are surging by nearly 3 percent after the U.S. attacked two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island and Iran retaliated by launching an attack on two U.S. bases in Jordan.

The sharp increase in crude oil prices has contributed to renewed worries about the outlook for inflation ahead of next month's Federal Reserve meeting.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the chances the central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter point have jumped to 65.9 percent following Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's hawkish remarks last Friday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:53 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
21:32 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street notierte tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen