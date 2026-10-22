Ten-Year Yield Plunges Below 5% For First Time In A Month

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, treasuries have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices surged early in the session and climbed even more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has plunged 19.3 basis points to 4.953 percent.

With the steep drop on the day, the ten-year yield has tumbled below 5 percent for the first time in a month.

The rally by treasuries comes amid a sell-off on Wall Street, with renewed concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending contributing to substantial weakness among tech stocks.

Treasuries have benefited from their appeal as a safe haven, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunges to its lowest level in over a month.

Meanwhile, bond traders have seemingly shrugged off the latest surge in crude oil prices even as U.S. crude oil futures jump by more than 2 percent.

U.S. crude oil futures had spiked even higher earlier in the day after President Donald Trump denied the U.S. is negotiating with Iran and said "something one way or the other" will "happen fairly soon."

A report from the New York Times also said the U.S. and Israel have drawn up specific plans for renewed strikes on Iran after Election Day.

Despite inflation concerns due to the jump in crude oil prices, the Federal Reserve is still widely seen as likely to leave interest rates unchanged at its October 27-28 meeting

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is currently a 92.8 percent the Fed will leave rates unchanged next week, although there is a 72.4 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike in December.