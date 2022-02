Tenants on east London estate revolt over damp and mouldy homes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Housing association urged to improve conditions at Evelyn Court estate after years of complaintsA historic housing association is facing a revolt from tenants who are tired of living in cramped, damp and mouldy homes that some say are damaging children’s health.Residents of Evelyn Court estate in east London are calling on the Industrial Dwellings Society (IDS) to fix their homes after years of complaints about mouldy walls, and damaged furniture and clothes. The first Lord Rothschild was among philanthropists who founded IDS in 1885. Continue reading...